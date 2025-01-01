Soothing blend crafted with natural spices and honey to provide effective relief for coughing and flu. These delicious candies not only taste great, but also offer calming benefits, supporting your throat’s comfort and promoting relaxation – making them a perfect choice for cough relief anytime, anywhere.
Welcome to FU, the pride of the Confection family! As a beloved and trusted small company, we specialize in crafting delicious, bite-sized confections infused with the finest cannabis. Our passion for culinary tradition and innovation come together to create a unique and unforgettable experience.