Savory pastry that combines a bold garlic flavor with a hint of salt, creating a unique and mouthwatering experience for adventurous consumers. Perfect for those who enjoy unconventional edibles and seeking something different.
Savory pastry that combines a bold garlic flavor with a hint of salt, creating a unique and mouthwatering experience for adventurous consumers. Perfect for those who enjoy unconventional edibles and seeking something different.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to FU, the pride of the Confection family! As a beloved and trusted small company, we specialize in crafting delicious, bite-sized confections infused with the finest cannabis. Our passion for culinary tradition and innovation come together to create a unique and unforgettable experience.