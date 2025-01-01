Vibrant taffy, delivering a refreshing burst of zesty lime flavor designed exclusively for enjoyment. Perfect for those looking to elevate their fun, each piece offers a deliciously chewy treat that makes any gathering more exhilarating.
Welcome to FU, the pride of the Confection family! As a beloved and trusted small company, we specialize in crafting delicious, bite-sized confections infused with the finest cannabis. Our passion for culinary tradition and innovation come together to create a unique and unforgettable experience.