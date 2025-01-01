Delicious taffy infused with calming ingredients, featuring a delightful maraschino cherry flavor that makes relaxation a sweet experience. Perfect for promoting restful sleep, each piece offers a luscious taste that helps you unwind and drift off into a peaceful slumber.
Welcome to FU, the pride of the Confection family! As a beloved and trusted small company, we specialize in crafting delicious, bite-sized confections infused with the finest cannabis. Our passion for culinary tradition and innovation come together to create a unique and unforgettable experience.