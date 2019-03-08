About this product
Fuehl 500mg vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate and infused with cannabis-derived terpenes.
Average potency: 80-90%
Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons
UNCUT - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG added
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank