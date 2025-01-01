Fuehl 1g vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & all natural, Colorado compliant fruit terpene blends. These delicious vapes are discreet, potent and reliable. Any 510-threaded battery will work with these cartridges, so no need for a special battery!



Average potency: 80-90%

Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons

Zero cutting agents

read more