About this product
About this strain
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN