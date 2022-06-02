About this product
About this strain
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN