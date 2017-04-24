About this product
Jupiter OG effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Fuehl Vape
