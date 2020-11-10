Platinum Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. Not much is known about this strain, but its effects are believed to be relaxing and focused. Platinum Punch is thought to taste herbal, with hints of citrus and pepper. This strain produces dense, light green nugs that are frosted with trichomes.

Questions about Platinum Punch

Is Platinum Punch an indica or sativa?

Platinum Punch is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does Platinum Punch make you feel?

Platinum Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, focused.

How does Platinum Punch taste?

Platinum Punch tastes floral with berry and citrus undertones.

What terpenes are in Platinum Punch?

Platinum Punch features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Platinum Punch?

Strains similar to Platinum Punch include Tropicana Cookies, Platinum Cookies, and Bubba Kush.