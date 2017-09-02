About this product
About this strain
Power Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
298 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN