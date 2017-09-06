About this product
Fuehl 500mg vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate and infused with cannabis-derived terpenes.
Average potency: 80-90%
Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons
UNCUT - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG added
About this strain
Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.
Tahoe Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank