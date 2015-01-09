About this product
Fuehl 500mg vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate and infused with cannabis-derived terpenes.
Average potency: 80-90%
Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons
UNCUT - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG added
About this strain
Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.
Tiger's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank