GENETIC LINEAGE: Chocolate Kush X Gelato
What goes into a good experience? For Full Spec Liquid Live Resin, everything.
Full Spec
CONTROL THE FULL SPECTRUM
FROM THE SOIL TO THE OIL OUR SINGLE SOURCE ORIGIN PROCESS IS COMPLETELY INTERNAL TO CONTROL QUALITY AND DELIVER THE BEST PRODUCT
