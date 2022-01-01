An all-natural topical cream to help target pain and inflammation at its source. Combines the natural power of CBD with menthol to drive penetrating heat into the muscles. Contains 300mg CBD, eucalyptus leaf, camphor bark oil, hemp oil, aloe leaf and other key natural ingredients.



Promotes healing

Reduces muscle stress, aches and pain at its source

Utilizes the healing benefits of CBD

Free of chemicals, toxins and harmful ingredients that can otherwise be absorbed into the body

Natural, vegan, high-effective cream

Manufactured in the USA.