An all-natural topical cream to help target pain and inflammation at its source. Combines the natural power of CBD with menthol to drive penetrating heat into the muscles. Contains 300mg CBD, eucalyptus leaf, camphor bark oil, hemp oil, aloe leaf and other key natural ingredients.
Promotes healing
Reduces muscle stress, aches and pain at its source
Utilizes the healing benefits of CBD
Free of chemicals, toxins and harmful ingredients that can otherwise be absorbed into the body
Natural, vegan, high-effective cream
Manufactured in the USA.
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.