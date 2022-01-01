About this product
Convenient on-the-go immunity-boosting strips featuring the proprietary ingredient, Puremune® Beta Glucan, that delivers immediate support to your immune receptors.
Activates the natural benefits of Hemp Oil
Low dose, high potency
Promotes quick immune response
Activates complement immune receptors so the body operates in maximum “defense-mode” against viruses Complement immune receptors serve as the gatekeeper to regulate your body’s immune system
CBD feeds the immune receptor of the endocannabinoid system to amplify the body’s immunity
Activates and modulates all the immune receptors to maximize the body’s protection and ability to stave off illnesses.
Natural, Vegan, Highly Effective oral strips
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.