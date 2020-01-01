fumé is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Napa Valley operating four businesses from cultivation to retail. Our mission statement–Planting Trees for Future Generations–comes from our vision to plant seeds to grow a brighter future for cannabis by bringing the most innovative products to market. fumé's first product–LAKEGRADE came from our outdoor farm in Lake County, CA. Our three LAKEGRADE cultivars exemplify the way flowers should be grown–from trees and without the use of chemicals or pesticides under the beautiful sun-filled skies of Northern California. LAKEGRADE flowers are sun-grown, full-term and produce big, stunning buds that are packed with high-THC levels as a result of the way we harvest–by hand and one tree at a time. Our cannabis is grown with decades of knowledge and expertise and our proprietary strains have been stabilized through our cultivation efforts, producing consistent plant sizes, flowers, and yields.