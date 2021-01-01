Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies

Clarify Reserve Hemp Oil Tincture 250mg

About this product

You deserve the best. Our Clarify Reserve line is a small batch, single origin beauty. It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market that’s crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process — yielding the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids, terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge.

We combine our hemp extract with MCT oil (from coconuts). It’s a great source of healthy fatty acids and clean fuel for your body and brain.

Hemp Oil Tinctures give you the most control when it comes to supporting your health needs: Adjust the dose with precision –add a few drops or a full dropper to your favorite smoothie or morning coffee, or simply place under your tongue. Our hemp oil tinctures also work for pets—just sprinkle a few drops on treats or food.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!