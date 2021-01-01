About this product

You deserve the best. Our Clarify Reserve line is a small batch, single origin beauty. It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market that’s crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process — yielding the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids, terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge.



We combine our hemp extract with MCT oil (from coconuts). It’s a great source of healthy fatty acids and clean fuel for your body and brain.



Hemp Oil Tinctures give you the most control when it comes to supporting your health needs: Adjust the dose with precision –add a few drops or a full dropper to your favorite smoothie or morning coffee, or simply place under your tongue. Our hemp oil tinctures also work for pets—just sprinkle a few drops on treats or food.