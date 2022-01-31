Platinum Kush Breath 70-90u Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter is a beautiful Rosin collab with our friends at High Noon Cult. A cross of Platinum x OGKB V2.1. The high on this is strong, satisfying and the terps coat your tongue with funky flavor! The color, smell, and flavor of this Rosin leave it as one that would find a good home in your terp stash!