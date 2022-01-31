Platinum Kush Breath 70-90u Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter
Platinum Kush Breath 70-90u Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter is a beautiful Rosin collab with our friends at High Noon Cult. A cross of Platinum x OGKB V2.1. The high on this is strong, satisfying and the terps coat your tongue with funky flavor! The color, smell, and flavor of this Rosin leave it as one that would find a good home in your terp stash!
Breeder In-House Genetics works the OG Kush Breath line with the Platinum Kush Breath weed strain. Platinum Kush Breath from In-House is Platinum x OGKB V2.1, so it looks like In-House is adding bling and stability to scruffy pungent OGKB—never a bad idea. Platinum is reportedly some old-school UW Hashplant x Permafrost. It's going to look amazing, smell like some muted hashy gas funk, and hit like an indica.
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.