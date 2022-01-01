Whether you’re a weekend warrior, a high-performance athlete, or something in between, a bottle of tap water isn’t sufficient to keep you fueled throughout a game or workout. No, not even Brita-filtered water or some Gatorade powder will do the trick.



CBD Sports Water is more than your typical sports drink, infusing added electrolytes and our proprietary Fusion blend of olive oil, sunflower lecithin, hemp extract, potassium sorbate, vitamin E, and citric acid. These ingredients combine for an energizing sports beverage that boosts muscle recovery, improves mental clarity, and battles inflammation, helping you train harder and smarter.



Pass on sugar-filled sport drinks and funky tap water, and refuel with Fusion!



- Anti-inflammatory properties

- Faster muscle and pain recovery

- Improved mental clarity and focus

- 9+ pH level

- High in electrolytes

- Hemp extract affords all the wellness benefits of the plant



Ingredients: Purified water, potassium bicarbonate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, Fusion (olive oil, sunflower lecithin, hemp extract, potassium sorbate, vitamin E, citric acid). Contains naturally-occurring phyto-cannabinoids and botanical terpenes at time of bottling.



Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.



Disclaimer



Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.