Whether you’re a weekend warrior, a high-performance athlete, or something in between, a bottle of tap water isn’t sufficient to keep you fueled throughout a game or workout. No, not even Brita-filtered water or some Gatorade powder will do the trick.
CBD Sports Water is more than your typical sports drink, infusing added electrolytes and our proprietary Fusion blend of olive oil, sunflower lecithin, hemp extract, potassium sorbate, vitamin E, and citric acid. These ingredients combine for an energizing sports beverage that boosts muscle recovery, improves mental clarity, and battles inflammation, helping you train harder and smarter.
Pass on sugar-filled sport drinks and funky tap water, and refuel with Fusion!
- Anti-inflammatory properties
- Faster muscle and pain recovery
- Improved mental clarity and focus
- 9+ pH level
- High in electrolytes
- Hemp extract affords all the wellness benefits of the plant
Ingredients: Purified water, potassium bicarbonate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, Fusion (olive oil, sunflower lecithin, hemp extract, potassium sorbate, vitamin E, citric acid). Contains naturally-occurring phyto-cannabinoids and botanical terpenes at time of bottling.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
