Stay concentrated and invigorated throughout your athletic endeavors with Fusion’s CBD Capsules for Energy and Focus. Unlike coffee, energy drinks, or other highly caffeinated beverages, CBD capsules offer extended benefits to keep you energized for longer - without the sugar crash or the shakes.
Eliminating the guesswork that comes with measuring dosages, CBD capsules are the most convenient way to get your preferred intake of cannabidiol oil.
Made from premium hemp organically grown in the USA
- Lab-tested
- No pesticides
- Gluten-free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- 25mg/per hemp CBD capsule
Disclaimer
This hemp-derived CBD oil extract contains 0-0.03% total of THC and D9-THC. It is the customer's responsibility to understand the applicable state and local laws in regard to the consumption of this product. Please consult a physician or licensed qualified health care professional before using these CBD capsules. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.
Keep out of reach of children; the product is not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
