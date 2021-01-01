About this product

G FarmaLabs is proud to bring you Liquid Gold Red Cannabis Oil Injectors. This pharmaceutical grade Co2 extract is created by blending the cannabis flower by-products and then further removing any undesirable compounds. By purifying the remaining essential oils, Liquid Gold Red was born.



Liquid Gold Red Cannabis Oil was developed to better serve patients through the form of vaporizing. Cannabis vaporizers are designed to let users inhale active cannabinoids while avoiding harmful smoke toxins. They do so by heating cannabis to a temperature of 180 - 200° C (356° - 392° F), which is just below the point of combustion where smoke is produced.



By vaporizing, THC and other medically active cannabinoids are emitted with significantly reduced amounts of carcinogenic tars and noxious gases normally found in smoke. Many medical marijuana patients who find smoking to be irritating report effective relief through vaporizers. Users who are concerned about the respiratory hazards of smoking are strongly advised to use vaporizers.



Liquid Gold Red Cannabis Oil is labeled Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid specific. Be sure to tell your representative which medicinal effects you’re specifically looking for, as well as which strains they have available, when placing your order. The taste, the consistency, and the amount of cannabinoids are what make Liquid Gold Extracts the future for patients in both the medical marijuana states and the emerging recreational market.



Liquid Gold Red Cannabis Oil Injectors are available in .5 GRAM and 1 GRAM Injectors.