Want the best of both worlds in one strain? Bana Bread it is! Featuring effects that could range from body relaxation to deep excitement, Bana bread packs a punch.



Medical patients who consume the Bana Bread strain may feel relaxed, calm, and mildly excited. It may also help alleviate symptoms of chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.



Bana Bread (also known as “Banana Bread”) is a unique hybrid medical marijuana strain that boasts a distinct aroma of ripe fruit and nutty undertones, inherited from its parents Purple Kush and Vietnamese Black.



Customers who enjoy Purple Kush and Golden Goat strains may also enjoy Bana Bread.

Show more