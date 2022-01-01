About this product
Aroma: Earthy, Herbal & Spicy
Flavor: Spicy & Sweet
Premium Distillate – Premium Hardware – Premium Taste
Premium Distillate - Single source vendor - Clean process and consistent taste - High potency oil from premium Gage flower
Premium Hardware - Ceramic heating element - Large side air vents - Consistent vaping experience and full flavor
Premium Taste - Premium Gage strains only - Strong aroma and flavor profiles - Effects that match every mood
About this brand
Gage Cannabis Co.
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.
