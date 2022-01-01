About this product
AROMA: Bananas, nutty
FLAVOR: Sweet, earthy, banana bread, hint of walnuts
EXPERIENCE: Tingly, uplifting relaxing, euphoric. Perfect for the afternoon.
Gage Cannabis Co. sets the standard for quality cannabis products, bar none. We cultivate and curate experiences that empower patients to make the most of the plant’s benefits and amplify their lives.
About this brand
Gage Cannabis Co.
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.
