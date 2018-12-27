Want the best of both worlds in one strain? Banana Bread it is! Featuring effects that range from body relaxation to a euphoria, Banana bread packs a punch.



Banana Bread is a unique hybrid cannabis strain that boasts a distinct aroma of ripe bananas and nutty undertones, inherited from its parents Purple Kush and Vietnamese Black. Patients may experience a relaxed, calm, and euphoric time when consuming Banana Bread. It may also help alleviate symptoms of chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.



Patients who enjoy Purple Kush and Golden Goat strains may also enjoy Banana Bread.

