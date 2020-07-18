About this product
Cake Batter effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
