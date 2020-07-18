Looking for a tasty strain to enjoy for hours? Cke Batter could be in your future! Customers may feel calming yet uplifted, with a flush of pleasant emotions and thoughts followed by full-body relaxation. While this strain may offer deep relaxation, it’s not known for “couch-lock”.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Cke Batter to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain.



Cke Batter (also known as “Cake Batter”) is a hybrid strain created by crossing two well-known cultivars, GSC and Cherry Pie. This strain has a deliciously creamy berry flavor that is extremely sweet and fruity, almost like an actual cake batter. The aroma is very similar, with undertones of both peppery herbs and sour citrus. Cke Batter features a unique blend of terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, and humulene.



Customers who like Wedding Cake and Banana Bread strains may also enjoy Cke Batter.

