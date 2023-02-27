Need some help to fall or stay asleep? Puff puff some Dream Candy and you may have the sweetest dreams!
This indica dominant cultivar is a combination of Skywalker and Dolato, with a flavor profile featuring distinct sweet and fruity flavors, and a hint of candy-like sweetness. This strain may help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Patients who like Skywalker and Lip Smacker strains will most likely enjoy Dream Candy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.