Need some help to fall or stay asleep? Puff puff some Dream Candy and you may have the sweetest dreams!



This indica dominant cultivar is a combination of Skywalker and Dolato, with a flavor profile featuring distinct sweet and fruity flavors, and a hint of candy-like sweetness.

This strain may help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.



Patients who like Skywalker and Lip Smacker strains will most likely enjoy Dream Candy.

