Just want to sit back and relax? Grape Gummiez may be a great choice for that! Patients who use this strain may experience feeling more relaxing than energizing, making it a good option for nighttime use, relaxing moments, and bedtime.



Grape Gummiez (also known as “Grap Gmmiez”) is a hybrid strain made by crossing Gummiez and Grape Gasoline. This one-of-a-kind cultivar features a creamy peppermint flavor with a tinge of gassy diesel.

Cannabis patients may choose Grape Gummiez to help with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, stress, ADHD, and insomnia.



Patients who like Jealousy and NJ Gas strains may also enjoy Grape Gummiez.

