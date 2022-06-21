Feel the calming breeze of the ocean with Ocean Beach. The effects of this strain may include a boosted mood with an increase in creative enthusiasm and concentration and a calming of the body.

Ocean Beach (also known as “Ocean Beach OG” and “Ocean Beach Kush”) is a hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing London Pound Cake 75 x Kush Mints 11. This strain features a distinctive woody, peppery flavor followed by a delicate floral pine finish. Earthy herbs and spicy kush are the dominant aromas, with a delightful flowery undertone that becomes sweeter as the buds are burned off.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Ocean Beach to help relieve symptoms associated with ADD or ADHD, chronic stress, appetite loss, chronic pain, and depression.



Customers who like Cereal Milk and Mint Face Off strains may also enjoy Ocean Beach.

