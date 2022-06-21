About this product
About this strain
Ocean Beach effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!