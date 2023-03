Popscotti isn’t just a feast for your taste buds, but also for your mind and body. With its balanced effects, patients who use this strain may experience feeling relaxed and uplifted, making it the perfect companion for unwinding after a long day or for socializing with friends.

Get ready to indulge in a truly unique and satisfying experience with Popscotti from Gage. This hybrid cannabis strain is a harmonious blend of Red Pop and Biscotti, creating a delicious and irresistible flavor profile that combines notes of juicy berries, sweet cream, and nutty biscotti.

Popscotti’s may help patients going through symptoms of chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.



Patients who enjoy Gelato and Biscotti strains may also enjoy Popscotti.

