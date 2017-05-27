If you are looking for a new strain for your morning sessions, Shot Blast may be a great choice! Patients may experience a boost in energy and mood, along with a tingling sensation in the back of the head.

Shot Blast (also known as “Funfetti”) is an Indica-dominant hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing Wedding Cake x Modified Banana. Very much like an actual Funfetti cake, the Shot Blast strain has a sweet, creamy, vanilla, and butter flavor with a faint fruity pungency. When the nugs are broken up and inhaled, the aroma is essentially the same, with a thick, cheesy vanilla flavor accompanied by an earthy, fruity pungency.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Shot Blast to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, appetite loss, and chronic pain.



Customers who like Weeding Cake and Cake Batter strains may also enjoy Shot Blast.

