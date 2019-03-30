Looking for a strain to consume before going out with friends? Sundae Driver may be your best pick, as this is a low-THC strain, that could give you a perfect balance between mellow and energized. Patients who use this strain may experience feelings of happiness, calmness, and balance throughout the day.

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver", is a perfect hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The most abundant terpenes on Sundae Driver are limonene, followed by caryophyllene and linalool, resulting in sweet, grapey, and creamy aromas.



Sundae Driver tends to have hues of various colors of reds, purples, and blues throughout its burnt orange pistils. These are due to its genetic inheritance, as its parent strains can be quite colorful.

This strain may help patients going through symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia, and PTSD.



Patients who like Cherry Pie and Granddaddy Purple strains will most likely enjoy Sundae Driver.

