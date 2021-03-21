About this product
About this strain
Sweet Tart effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!