GAME UP® Blueberry-flavored CBD+CBG Oil is a nutritional supplement for increased health and vitality. Featuring 500mg of organically-grown cannabigerol isolate (CBG) and 500mg of organically-grown, broad spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) mixed with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, this product packs a powerhouse combination of plant-based ingredients finished with a refreshing natural blueberry flavor. Our CBG+CBD oil is abundant in vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids.



Product Information:

- Organic & Non-GMO

- Naturally flavored (w/ stevia)

- Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

- 30-day supply (1000mg | 30ml)

- 500mg of CBG + 500mg of CBD

- 1ml dose contains 16.6mg of CBG + 16.6mg of CBD

- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

- Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Recommended Usage:

1 full mL per day, dropped on or under the tongue as needed. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*



Ingredients:

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Cannabigerol (CBG) Isolate, MCT Oil, Blueberry Oil, Stevia