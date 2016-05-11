About this product
Cherry Limeade Hemp Flower is a delicious high-quality strain with hints of tart cherries and citrus.
GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.
Highlights:
Grown in the U.S.A.
No leaf – all flower
Organically-grown
Legal in all 50 states
About this strain
Cherry Limeade effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GAME UP® Nutrition
GAME UP® Nutrition offers affordable, top-quality wellness products made from Nature including CBD, adaptogens, functional mushrooms and superfoods.