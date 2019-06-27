About this product
GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.
Highlights:
Grown in the U.S.A.
No leaf – all flower
Organically-grown
Legal in all 50 states
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with