With deep tones of citrus fruits and chocolate, elektra hemp flower is the perfect strain to sit back, relax, and enjoy the mellow body sensation it produces, leading into a restful sleep.



GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.



Highlights:

Grown in the U.S.A.

No leaf – all flower

Organically-grown

Legal in all 50 states