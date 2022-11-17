About this product
Frosted Lime Hemp Flower is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that enables creativity and productivity. This delicious strain has a citrus aroma blended with a skunky scent.
GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.
Highlights:
Grown in the U.S.A.
No leaf – all flower
Organically-grown
Legal in all 50 states
GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.
Highlights:
Grown in the U.S.A.
No leaf – all flower
Organically-grown
Legal in all 50 states
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GAME UP® Nutrition
GAME UP® Nutrition offers affordable, top-quality wellness products made from Nature including CBD, adaptogens, functional mushrooms and superfoods.