About this product
Highlights:
• High-CBD & High-CBG hemp flower
• 3.5 grams (no leaf, all flower)
• Organically-grown in the U.S.A.
• Legal in all 50 states
• Sealed & delivered fresh in mylar bag
Available Strains:
NEW Bubba Kush: 15.1% CBD | .22% THC
Frosted Lime: 16.6% CBD | .14% THC
Cherry Limeade: 13.6% CBD | .25% THC
Lifter: 14.4% CBD | .29% THC
Elektra: 15.1% CBD | .2% THC
White CBG: 13.6% CBG | 0.05% THC
Special Sauce: 15.1% CBD | .22% THC
Hawaiian Haze: 14.2% CBD | .16% THC
Sour Space Candy: 12.2% CBD | .13% THC
*Our high-CBD hemp flower is legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.