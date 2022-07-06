GAME UP® High-CBD & High-CBG Hemp Flower is grown with organic practices in southern Oregon and then slow cured for 4 weeks. After curing, buds are machine trimmed and then finished with a hand trim and final inspection. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver CBD directly into the body.



Highlights:

• High-CBD & High-CBG hemp flower

• 3.5 grams (no leaf, all flower)

• Organically-grown in the U.S.A.

• Legal in all 50 states

• Sealed & delivered fresh in mylar bag



Available Strains:

NEW Bubba Kush: 15.1% CBD | .22% THC

Frosted Lime: 16.6% CBD | .14% THC

Cherry Limeade: 13.6% CBD | .25% THC

Lifter: 14.4% CBD | .29% THC

Elektra: 15.1% CBD | .2% THC

White CBG: 13.6% CBG | 0.05% THC

Special Sauce: 15.1% CBD | .22% THC

Hawaiian Haze: 14.2% CBD | .16% THC

Sour Space Candy: 12.2% CBD | .13% THC



*Our high-CBD hemp flower is legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.