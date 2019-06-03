Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower provides a happy, uplifting, and energetic feeling making this strain is great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, and depression. Strain offers pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits followed by earthy tones.



GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.



Highlights:

Grown in the U.S.A.

No leaf – all flower

Organically-grown

Legal in all 50 states