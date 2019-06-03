About this product
GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.
Highlights:
Grown in the U.S.A.
No leaf – all flower
Organically-grown
Legal in all 50 states
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
