White CBG Hemp Flower offers initial smells of fresh plant matter, cypress, and a bit of spicy skunk. This strain’s flavors intensify and evolve when broken up, shifting to a bouquet that includes hints of cilantro and gas.



GAME UP® only offers only the very best quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower – never trim. Smoking hemp flower is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.



Highlights:



Grown in the U.S.A.

No leaf – all flower

Organically-grown

Legal in all 50 states