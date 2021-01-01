Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Coffee Filter
With our patented technology we have developed a way for you to infuse any coffee with The Clear™, and more importantly, your favorite coffee! Simply replace your regular coffee filter with a Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter, brew and viola; your pot of coffee is now infused with the cleanest and strongest cannabis oil on the market. The Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter is a standard 8-12 cup unbleached coffee filter. Use with any standard drip coffee machine, French press, pour over or cowboy method of brewing.
MEDICAL
Arizona
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD
California
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared
