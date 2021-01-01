Loading…
Logo for the brand Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Coffee Filter

With our patented technology we have developed a way for you to infuse any coffee with The Clear™, and more importantly, your favorite coffee! Simply replace your regular coffee filter with a Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter, brew and viola; your pot of coffee is now infused with the cleanest and strongest cannabis oil on the market. The Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter is a standard 8-12 cup unbleached coffee filter. Use with any standard drip coffee machine, French press, pour over or cowboy method of brewing.

MEDICAL

Arizona
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD

California
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD

RECREATIONAL

Oregon
Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!