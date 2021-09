About this product

Bushels of crisp ripe apples and warm spices come together in our Spiced Apple Cider brew for a treat that will keep you coming back for more. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines, and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing.



MEDICAL



Arizona

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD



California

RECREATIONAL:



Oregon

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared