One of the original strains to have a name, Chemdog is believed to have hailed straight from a 1991 Grateful Dead parking lot in Deer Creek, Indiana. “It was originally called the Dog, or the Chem. It rang all the bells, you know, as far as smell, flavor, effect. It was the weed for anybody who loved weed,” a Garcia family friend shared with us.
Much like Jerry himself, Chemdog is one of the originals, having spawned multiple legendary strains since it's inception.
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
Dear Jerry,
We hope we did you proud.
What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it.
And Dear Deadheads everywhere,
Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing.
We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too.
As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime.
From our family to yours,
The Garcia Family