Considered one of the most potent strains of the 0G family, Fire 0G is not for the novice. This hybrid strain hits all the right notes, singing a harmonious balance of sativa and indica.
Named after its frosty scarlet hairs, Fire 0G brings you to the top of a mountain of euphoria (thanks to its sativa genes traced back to Chemdog) that quickly spreads heavy bliss, melting the body into deep states of relaxation.
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
About this brand
Dear Jerry,
We hope we did you proud.
What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it.
And Dear Deadheads everywhere,
Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing.
We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too.
As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime.
From our family to yours,
The Garcia Family