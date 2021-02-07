Garden First Cannabis
Cherry Chem Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Chem effects
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
18% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
