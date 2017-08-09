About this product
Don Shula Pre-Roll Puff Pack by Garden First
Garden First CannabisPre-rolls
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Don Shula, 3rd place winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, crosses The White and Diagonal (True OG x East Coast Sour Diesel) to create a hybrid that sits upright in the body and mind. Exhibiting functional OG effects, this pungent strain is a comfortable middle ground for indica-dominant enthusiasts seeking an all-day strain.
