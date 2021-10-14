Donny Burger is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the powerful GMO X Han Solo Burger strains. Love a great sativa high but appreciate the physical effects of a hybrid? Donny Burger may be one snack that you'll want to indulge in ASAP. This tasty bud packs full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body at the same time. You'll feel an instant sense of happiness wash over you as soon as you exhale, leaving your brain no room for negative moods or racing thoughts. You'll find that you're more sociable and charismatic in this state, happily chatting with those around you. A light physical tingle comes next, slowly working its way into your physical form and leaving you feeling stimulated and pretty kicked back. In combination with its high 20-28% average THC level, these effects make Donny Burger perfect for treating inflammation, chronic pain, insomnia, depression and chronic stress. This bud has a spicy and peppery cheesy citrus flavor with a punch of earthy anise. The aroma is of pungent spicy black licorice with a heavy cheesy overtone and hints of tangy sour citrus. Donny Burger buds have oversized grape-shaped piecey bright neon green nugs with fuzzy orange hairs and a coating of frosty and chunky golden white crystal trichomes.