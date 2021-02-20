Gelato Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Gelato #33 X Wedding Cake strains. Famous for its insanely delicious flavor and super relaxing high, Gelato Cake is one bud that every indica lover needs to add to their list. This bud packs a sweet and sour creamy vanilla flavor into each and every toke, accented by rich peppery pine upon exhale. The aroma takes a surprisingly pungent turn, with a gassy overtone that's accented by sour citrus and sweet cream. The Gelato Cake high isn't quite as vibrant, with creeping and relaxing effects that are perfect for a late-night treat. You'll feel a slow build of euphoria hit you first, pulling your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease that's pretty creative, too. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will slowly ebb and flow throughout your entire physical form, locking you to the couch and leaving you fully immovable at and ease. This combination does turn sedative, so expect to doze off at some point! With these effects and its super high 20-25% average THC level, Gelato Cake is often said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, insomnia, inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety and cramps or muscle spasms. This bud has dense grape-shaped dark olive green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of chunky white crystal trichomes.