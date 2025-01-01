Grape Nana is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Grape Pie BX. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Grape Nana has a sweet and fruity aroma with a hint of skunkiness, and a smooth and creamy smoke that coats the mouth. Grape Nana is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Nana effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Nana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Nana features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Grape Nana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Nana is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie.

